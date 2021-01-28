Local husband and wife, Beverly and Steven Lucey have been working for months to try and rescue a local street dog who they named Allie, after her evasive escape maneuvers down local alleyways.
Steven first spotted Allie across from the post office downtown about four months ago, and according to his wife Beverly, his heart sank when he saw her.
“My husband seen her across the street from the post office just laying on a mound and said ‘we have to do something with that dog, we can’t leave her out here,’” said Beverly. “He fell in love with that dog, and over time every day he would take food out to her.”
The couple started to post about Allie on local forums like Facebook’s, Patterson Neighborhood Watch, and eventually the community members started to reach out and helped them track Allie through town.
“Everyone on neighborhood watch and a lot of the people around town started to help us, and on the fifth [of January] we caught her,” said Beverly.
Beverly said that before she and her husband were able to finally catch Allie, Steven, who works graveyards as a paramedic in Alameda, would go out just about every day to try and get her, sometimes for hours. It wasn’t until the community started reaching out to them that they were able to close in on her position and finally bring her home.
“The neighbors around town started calling us when they spotted her like, ‘hey she’s over here now on that street,’ and we’d go down that street but she’d run down an alleyway and then we’d lose her...It took a lot of people and persistence to catch this dog,” said Beverly.
When the couple was finally able to pinpoint Allie’s exact location, a bush across from the post office, a surprise was waiting for them.
“She had five little puppies just born, that’s how we caught her,” said Beverly.
Five newborn puppies proved to be Allie’s kryptonite, and the couple couldn’t have picked a better day to finally bring her home.
“We saved a life,” said Beverly. “Those puppies had to be a couple hours old, and they would not have made it through the night.”
Beverly and Steven Lucey plan on keeping Allie, and three of the five puppies are going to live with her sons, one of which has acreage in Lockeford.
“I’m gonna have two dogs left, and there's a rescue who wants to take them in that way they can be fixed before they adopt them out, but I want to check out the rescue first to see where they are going to go and we’re gonna keep Allie. She’s gonna be a good dog.”
Beverly said that they have seen Allie on the street for a little over two and a half years. She was in bad shape when they brought her home and when they were finally able to get Allie in the car, they realized just what they had found.
“I got her in the car and all she wanted to do was sit in my lap. Someone lost a good dog.”
Beverly and Steven would like to thank the community for helping them throughout the rescue process.
“It’s a sweet thing that the neighbors around town helped. We got over two hundred people concerned about the dog and helping us. For a little town like Patterson, that’s a lot of people.”
