A Living Faith

James 2:20 says, “But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?” God makes it abundantly clear through the pen of James that good works should be an expression of the believer’s faith in God.
God also makes it abundantly clear that not one person will enter Heaven based on his good works.
•The Bible says that no one is good. Romans 3:10 says “There is none righteous, no, not one.” Isaiah 64:6 tells us, “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags;”
•The Bible says that no one will be saved by his good works. Ephesians 2:8,9 states, “For by grace are ye saved through faith . . . not of works, lest any man should boast.” Titus 3:5 also says, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us.”
•The Bible says that if works saved a person, salvation would be a debt owed by God. Romans 4:4 says, “Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.”
•The Bible says that salvation is a free gift paid for by Jesus Christ on the cross. Romans 6:23 lists the cost of sin by saying, “The wages of sin is death.” The same verse explains that Christ paid that cost. “But the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
One is not saved BY good works, but he is certainly saved TO good works. Ephesians 2:9 says that a believer’s salvation is “not of works,” but the next verse tells the believer, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” Titus 3:5 says salvation is “not by works of righteousness which we have done,” but immediately after says, “This is a faithful saying . . . that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works.”
Briefly, what is the purpose of these good works since they are clearly not for the purpose of gaining salvation or heaven?
•A believer’s good works bring glory to God. Matthew 5:16 says, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”
•A believer’s good works profit mankind. Titus 3:8 tells believers, “They which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.” James gives a clear example when he writes in James 2:15-17, “If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food, And one of you say unto them, Depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit? Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.”
•A believer’s good works will bring him rewards in Heaven. I Corinthians 3:14 states, “If any man's work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.”
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
