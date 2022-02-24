During its 111 years of operation, the Patterson Irrigator has recorded this town’s history—and even made some of its own. Changing owners and editors many times, moving location twice, surviving a fire, and adapting to changing technology, the small town newspaper has its own share of stories.
The Irrigator started as a marketing tool. Having founded the fledgling city, the Patterson family wanted to further promote the land they were selling, so in 1911 the newspaper was started. San Fransisco printing firm Bolte & Braden printed the issues while Elwyn Hoffman came on as the first and only employee.
Hoffman himself had done newspaper work before and had poetry published in San Fransisco’s Overland Monthly as early as 1897. He was friends with famous writer Jack London, who wrote such classics as The Call of the Wild and White Fang, and the two exchanged 30-40 letters over the years until London’s death in 1916. Hoffman even wrote an editorial a few months after the Irrigator’s founding encouraging London to visit Stanislaus County, though there is no indication that he came to Patterson.
To celebrate the newspaper’s 30th anniversary in 1941, Hoffman, who had long since moved out of Patterson, wrote to the paper with an account of his experience in the town. “When the writer arrived in Patterson in 1911 the place was far from being the compact little city it is now,” he wrote. “Only a few buildings in the circle — Administration building, Hotel Del Puerto and the Mercantile building. Some cheap business structures on Third Street. Residences few and scattered.”
Hoffman also recounted how he came to be the first editor, writing that he met Patterson land sales manager L. G. Sinnard while in San Fransisco. Sinnard recruited Hoffman to write a promotional piece about Patterson, giving him a stack of photos and two days to write the article. Hoffman continues in his account, “As I had never seen Patterson before, and knew nothing about it I had no difficulty in writing the folder, and Sinnard was so pleased he insisted that I join his office force, where he gave me the job of writing follow-up letters to prospects.”
After moving to Patterson, it was only a matter of time until the Irrigator was founded and he was chosen as the first employee. “Eventually it was decided that the new town needed a newspaper, and as I had previously done newspaper work (and perhaps wasn’t so good as a followupper) I was asked to take charge of it. The name Irrigator was chosen from a list I submitted.” He continues, “An office was established upstairs in the Mercantile Building, and after the editor had collected a sufficient amount of courage and news item the first issue was spread before a startled and defenseless world.”
As is obvious even from the limited selection quoted, Hoffman had a style of writing in journalism that is absent from newspapers today. The late Ron Swift, former editor of the Irrigator, noted, “The writing of publishers Hoffman and Fleharty in particular had an interesting type of wit to it that isn’t found in modern newspapers. They had fun at their typewriters.”
The other publisher mentioned, R. C. Fleharty, bought the Patterson Irrigator from Hoffman in 1919 and moved its office to 22 North Third Street, next door to where the present office would later be built. Fleharty was a Word War I veteran, serving in France before graduating from the University of California at Berkeley. He introduced job printing to the newspaper’s services, serving any printing needs the community had.
In 1947 Lowell Jessen bought the Irrigator and moved its printing to the Turlock Journal’s shop, and in 1949 former editor Robert Jones took ownership. Jones’ guidance led to the newspaper being printed in Patterson for the first time in its history. Soon after, Joe and Helen Hochschild became the owners, taking on Ray Chapman as their partner in 1952. Both Joe Hochschild and Chapman were Word War II veterans.
Ownership continued to change hands rapidly, Chapman buying the newspaper in 1955, then selling it in 1961 to Ira and Monica Kaplan, who in 1962 sold it to Ron Swift and Edward Sternberg. Sternberg later left the partnership, but Swift remained the owner until 2012, when he sold it to Ralph Alldredge and Will Fleet, the current owners.
Printing of the Irrigator was once again outsourced in 1964 after the 64-year-old printers fell apart on the job and currently takes place in San Francisco.
Copies of almost every issue have been saved and are kept by the newspaper office as well as the Patterson Township Historical Society. However, a fire in the office in 1967 nearly resulted in all the issues being lost.
The Patterson Irrigator’s own history is full of nuggets of interesting details as well as, even recently, tragedy. The deaths of former reporter Maddy Houk and, earlier this month, Ron Swift, still weigh heavy on the community’s mind.
As Patterson continues to grow, there’s sure to be many more years of history to come.
