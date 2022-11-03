After years of separate Christmas events like the annual Downtown Parade, Hot Cocoa Run and Christmas Tree lighting, Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce will host its first ever Downtown Christmas Festival that looks to not only combine classic events but introduce new holiday cheers as well.
“This is going to be a whole day of events for both younger and older residents,” said Vice President of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce, Naomi Jacobson. “People are really getting excited about it.”
Jacobson said residents can look forward to a schedule of events inspired by the format of the Apricot Fiesta. Starting with the Soroptimist Hot Cocoa run in the morning. Events like the annual Candy Cane Hunt and Boutique shopping experience will follow while events like the Downtown Parade, Christmas Tree lighting and Meet and Greet with Santa will light up the evening.
“The Soroptimist Hot Cocoa run will start around 8 or 9 in the morning,” said Jacobson. “The Candy Cane Hunt [which is intended for children ages 2 to 12] will follow from 10 to 1. [Families] can go to Thompson Chevrolet to register and pick up their cards which will have a map of which businesses they can get stamps from and then they’ll bring their completed cards back to the museum and be entered to win prizes…We have 26 businesses participating [with the Candy Cane Hunt] this year and we are going to have [three different tiers] of prizes. I know what the prizes are, but I can’t say yet. People are going to be really excited.”
A shopping boutique experience, which will be accompanied by live musical entertainment on the downtown stage, will allow residents to shop in the afternoon and evening leading up to the lighting of the Christmas Tree and electric parade.
“We are working with the Patterson Fire Department, and they have been so kind to allow us to have [the boutique] at the Fire Station. We have 25 crafters at this point that are going to be there, and the Ron West band will be performing along with a folk artist.”
All of the events lead up to the evening highlights of the festival: the lighting of the Christmas Tree, the Christmas Parade, and a visit from Santa.
“We’ll be lining up the floats at 4:30 p.m. and lighting the Christmas Tree at 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. the parade starts and after the parade [residents] can go to U.S. Bank to get a picture on Santa’s lap.”
Jacobson said Santa will also be making rounds to judge houses for the annual decoration contest which runs from December 3 to 11.
Patterson residents can look forward to the first annual Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.
“What’s really cool about this is that this is a free event for people,” said Jacobson. “It’s giving back to the community and bringing that spirit of Christmas back into this town.”
Sponsors for the event include Thompson Chevrolet, TID, Pallet Recovery Resources, Greg Nunes Realty World, Tri Counties Bank, US Bank and Westside Storage.
For more information on the festival contact Naomi Jacobson at (209) 985-6234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.