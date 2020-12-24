The past year has been anything but normal. Even living into the holiday season has required way more thought and energy, in preparation and celebration. As my wife and I began to think through preparing for Christmas with the idea of not being with our kids and grandkids; it looked a lot different. Would we put up all our normal decorations? How would we actually celebrate Christmas without our normal traditions?
If we stop and think, most of our preparations are “outward” expressions that give the Christmas season life. There are outdoor lights and decorations, presents, family, friends, lots of food, baking, movies, Christmas trees, and the list goes on. All these are things we can see, touch, and experience, together. Outward expressions reflect an “inner” expression of our hearts. What if this season has given us a new opportunity for “inner” preparation that would give more life to our “outward” expressions?
Christmas is the celebration of the coming of Jesus; Emmanuel, God with us. For centuries, there was a deep felt hope that the Messiah, the Christ, would come and redeem the world. It was spoken that Jesus would come and be a light in the world, set captives free, be a prince of peace, be good news to the poor, and would comfort the broken hearted. As time went by, many had lost hope that their world would change. And yet, God kept his promise and into the world the Christ child, Jesus, was born.
The world Jesus was born into, wasn’t prepared. There was literally no room. Jesus, the Son of God, the Messiah, was born in a stable because there was no room at the inn. During a chaotic season of life, Jesus was born in a stable. Even so, there was great celebration. Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds, wisemen from afar; all drawn to Jesus, and celebrated with great joy because of who He would be for the world, while the rest of the world missed it.
The Christmas hymn, many of us sing, Joy to the World, has these familiar words, “Joy to world, the Lord is come; let earth receive her King; Let every heart prepare Him room.” Preparing room for Jesus. The apostle Paul wrote to a young church, words of hope; he prayed that, “Christ will make His home in your heart as you trust Him and that your roots will grow down into God’s love.” Jesus was a light, bringing peace, freedom, comfort and life to the poor. Jesus invites us to continue to be His light in this world.
What if this Christmas is about preparing room in our hearts to receive the love of Jesus within us, so that we can live and love like Jesus in a world that needs hope? You may discover some new ways to express outwardly, the real gift of Christmas, in the days ahead, and in the years to come.
n By Pastor Peter Foster, The Gathering Covenenant Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
