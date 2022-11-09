About six years ago, I had the feeling that my eye pressures were too high. So, I went to see my eye doctor to examine my eyes. After many tests, my eye doctor told me, “Congratulations! Your eyes are on the right track!”
Which means, my eyes are aging! I could read my book from a distance that I couldn’t when my eyes were young!
Now we live where we are. How did we get together this way? Let us go back 30 years and think about that time. Can you connect the situation that you were living in and the situation in which that we live here today? It is almost impossible. Can you imagine what kind of people you will be building this community with 30 years from now? I cannot imagine.
Ecclesiastes chapter 3:1-13 is telling us that the power of this life that we cannot capture and cannot predict is the Holy Spirit, God. God is the one who takes time in a way that we do not know.
The reason that life is mysterious is that we cannot calculate the will of God, which is the center of life. It is natural phenomenon and our daily lives are also mysterious. Such a time that we cannot compute is drawing us. This dragging force is God.
Paul Tillich, a cultural theologian said that we need to have the courage, which is “the courage to be," to live in his term. It is the Christian faith to treat this world with the courage and power of this being. Because God is the very essence of existence itself.
Then, what does it mean to live without losing the courage of existence even in a seemingly contradictory world? The answer that Ecclesiastes 3 has to offer is not so gracious. We might be disappointed.
The author of the book of Ecclesiastes says: "In the end, the good thing is that you have to live and enjoy while living. People are to eat, drink and have fun with all their efforts. This is the gift of God" (vv. 12, 13).
We want to live happily. It is to eat and drink and live happily while the life is before us. Eating and drinking refers not only to eating food and drinking water, but to all our life activities. It is the grace of God to live happily and faithfully in all matters. To wake up, to breathe, to marry, to eat, to drink, to excrete, and so on -- The author of Ecclesiastes stated that is the gift of God (3:13). Christianity is not about making people model students, but about being happy and happy in all circumstances.
Here is a question: On earth, how can we eat and drink and have fun? Would we be happy if we ate as much as we wanted? To eat and drink as much as we wanted?
Not many people experience happiness in everyday life. We all know well why. We need to reconnect our relationship with God so we can eat, drink and have fun.
This is like having a mealtime with a person who has a good heart. Or we can be the person, who offers the time to share. And the person who is caught in the foundation of this life cannot destroy the lives of others. Because they are already happy. May the Lord bless us all to embrace this happiness on our journey as we walk together. Amen.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.