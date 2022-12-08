Years ago when I was a young boy, I lived in a little town called Goshen, which is approximately two hours south of Patterson. If you blinked on Highway 99 while passing the town you would've passed it up, it was a really small town. I remember the spring times of the 70's were well-watered seasons, the grass and weeds would grow four to five feet tall, that's how well watered it was.
I'm reminded of the times my friend and I would step out pathways through the tall grass in an empty field in back of my home. The many pathways we walked out were to confuse other kids as to where our fort was. The fort we built had some crates, a candle, and some old, discarded furniture we had found. It was a dusty, damp fort dug into the ground with boards placed over the top, but it was a very personal space – a secret place that only we knew about, at least we thought.
The Bible talks about a secret place with God in Psalm 91:1; this secret place is a very personal dwelling. In this secret place you can find peace of mind from all your troubles, pain and suffering. It's a very secret place because it’s for alone and quality time with God. Only you and God know where it's at.
It is for praying to God on a very personal level away from all distractions, hindrances, and noise. There is a faith that rises up in your heart knowing that God himself is listening and giving you his undivided attention. There is peace; there is Love; that, my friend, is a secret place with God.
We all, at times in our busy and fast paced lives especially during the Christmas holidays, need a secret place where we can be alone with our creator in peaceful harmony, where not even the devil has directions to get there because it's a secret place with God.
Find your secret place with God and you will know what I mean, just you and Him.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
