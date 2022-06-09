When the parade came rolling down North 3rd Street Saturday morning it was very apparent that this Apricot Fiesta would be different from others of the past. It was electric. It was eager, excited and hyper. Not to take away from Fiesta’s of the past, but when it's your 50th celebration and you haven’t been able to celebrate for 2 years in a row, it’s hard not to be all of those things. If Saturday’s parade brought the energy, Sunday’s competitions brought the intensity, and a year of new champions.
Corn Hole
The first official Apricot Fiesta Cornhole Tournament sold out at 20 teams for the Social Division and 16 Advanced Division teams according to Chairman of the tournament, Brandon Balcom.
Co-chairs for the event were Jenilee Balcom and Nick Douglas, who runs Smoking' Oaks Cornhole out of Oakdale which hosts weekly tournaments.
During some downtime for Advanced players, Jon Kuersten of the defending champion Dawg Pound League Westside took a minute to reflect on this year's competition and weather.
“Man, everyone is going really hot and bringing it this year,” said Kuersten. “The weather going from hot to muggy to rainy and then sunny, the speed of the bags and board has changed. Everyone’s just trying to adjust but we got some ringers out there. There’s a lot of people from North Valley Cornhole which is part of the DPL family and then there’s people from the Fresno area, Hollywood and the Bay Area.”
Dawg Pound League Westside attempted to defend their title in the Advanced rounds but were eventually knocked into the losers bracket by R&M. The eventual winners, the Apricot Champs from Fresno, were one of the teams on Kuersten’s radar early-on.
“[One of the biggest competitions] out here is K-Ro and Yorkie,” said Kuersten, referring to Apricot Champ teammates Kevin Rojas and Seth York. “They’re a pretty solid team.”
After losing their very first match against M&D, Kevin Rojas of Fresno and Seth York of Chowchilla went undefeated in the losing bracket and faced M&D again in the finals for a rematch, only this time, M&D suffered the loss, and the Apricot Champs became the 2022 Apricot Fiesta Cornhole Champions.
“Me and my partner have been playing for a while now,” said Rojas. “We came out here with one goal, to win, and we did.”
The new champions had a great time attending their first Apricot Fiesta and plan to return next year to defend their title.
“Oh, for sure we’ll be back [to defend our title.] It’s a great event out here. There’s good people that hosted this tournament and we’re glad to be out here. The food was good, the drinks were good, and we had a great time on a Sunday…The money [from the prize] is just money. We come out here to have fun and meet new people. It’s all about meeting new people.”
Pie Eating
A large crowd formed in front of the Fiesta Mainstage as onlookers bunched to watch Alek “The Blackhole” Read go for his 10th pie eating victory in a row.
As the countdown began and contestants waited for their time to devour, Alek Read rested the tip of his nose on the top layer of the Apricot pie. In years past, Read would obliterate the competition. This time, the competition kept up and a new Apricot Fiesta Pie Eating Champion was crowned.
Jihad Nijmeddin from Monterey, Ca was purchasing some fresh apricots during his first time at the Fiesta when he heard about the Pie Eating contest.
“I was just buying some fresh Apricots at one of the booths and they said they had a pie eating contest and I thought, ‘why not? I’d love to eat some pie,’” said 28-year-old Nijmeddin covered in Apricot pie fresh after his victory.
“I came out to visit some family today and saw this festival was going-on and decided to sign up for some free pie.”
The competition was decided through a controversial method of hand-weighing instead of using a scale. Alek Read didn’t feel cheated though. In fact, he's happy he can retire now.
“I’m glad it’s done,” said Read. “I don’t want to do it anymore. I do think that there should be a scale, but I picked up his pie afterwards and it was definitely lighter than mine. I was excited for the competition this year. It’s usually boring but this year was fun.”
