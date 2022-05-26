Abandoned properties may be abated by city

A staff report prepared by Code Enforcement Officer Alysia Gomez stated that three properties along Las Palmas Avenue between Ward Avenue and South Ninth Street had been served abatement notices that went unanswered by the responsible parties. Those properties are now slated for abatement by the city.
The properties located at 830 and 860 Las Palmas Avenue, and 15611 South Ninth Street have repeatedly been the scene of structure fires and unauthorized entry and habitation by transients since being abandoned. Inoperable vehicles, trash, and over-grown vegetation compound the blight of the properties on the city’s landscape and raise the risk to public safety.
According to the staff report, “The abatement of public nuisances, including unsafe, unsecured buildings, weeds, dirt, rubbish and/rank growth is a process….that is conducted annually” per the city’s municipal code ordinance. Abatement is undertaken by the city to limit the negative impact these unmaintained properties have on the community at large -- be that health and safety, fire risk, or decreased property values.
The cost incurred by the city will not directly impact the city’s funds with the exception of the time spent by staff surveying the properties. Municipal Code 6.16.190 addresses the cost of abatement. “The cost of abatement….shall constitute a special assessment against that lot or parcel.” After the assessment has been confirmed a lien will be placed against the property.
The city’s code enforcement conducts abatement throughout the year, with a specific focus between May and October when the risk of fire is greater.
