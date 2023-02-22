Patterson, CA (95363)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.