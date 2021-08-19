Today the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a statement from Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, regarding the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup’s recommendation to support an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for individuals whose immune systems are compromised.
“As California continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it is critical we take action to protect immunocompromised people who are most vulnerable to severe disease,” said Dr. Aragón. “Following the FDA’s determination that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine is beneficial for people who are immunocompromised, the California Department of Public Health and our partners in the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have conducted an additional review and recommend providers boost immunity for this population to ensure extra protection from COVID-19. Those who are not in this population and are fully vaccinated continue to be protected against the virus and do not need additional immunization against COVID-19 at this time.”
