Adela,” Dely” Eballa-Obenza, 87, of Patterson, California and Paranaque, Philippines passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023 surrounded by her family, children and grandchildren. She was born in Laguna, Philippines. She was the third oldest child in the family of eight children. She completed
her Bachelor Degree in Commerce majored in Accounting at Far Eastern University, Philippines. She retired from The Office of the President, Department of Budget after working for more than 35 years.
Dely was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Catholic and a woman with a strong faith. She loved fashion, shopping, music, and travel. She was fashionable all the time, noted for same color coordinated outfit and accessories. Her travels with her husband and three children included many places in Western Europe. She also traveled with her sisters to Asia and Italy. She travelled to many places in the Philippines.
Dely was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, son-in law, daughters in-law and youngest sister: Son Allan Paul Obenza of Hughson Texas, Daughter Alma Joan Zulueta of Patterson CA and Son Adolphus Obenza Jr of Freemont CA; Son-in-law Dorvin, Daughters-in- laws Aileen and Liza; Grandchildren Alex, Danelle, Elisha. Isaiah, Xzavier and Yloise; youngest sister Nenita, “Baby” Eballa-Dean. She also left many other family members, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dely was a strong- willed woman who worked hard to provide for her family. She was very smart and charming woman with magnetic personality. She had the sweetest smile and calm demeanor in the face of challenging situations. She enjoyed life to the fullest.
“Forever In Our Hearts”
Viewing and Celebration of Life: April 28, 2023, 4:00 PM to-8:00 PM at Hillview Funeral Chapels, 450 W. Las Palmas, Patterson CA Funeral Catholic Mass: April 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM, Sacred Heart Church, 529 I St. Patterson CA.
Final Resting Place: Hills Ferry Cemetery District, 1334 West Stuhr Road, Newman CA
