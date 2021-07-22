Greetings, neighbors. Hope all of you all are staying cool. I feel for those who must work in the fields and other professions which require them to endure near-triple digit temperatures. OUCH!
Growing up in our older part of north St. Louis County meant we were close to the industrial section of north St. Louis City. My mother and my aunt worked just four miles away. My dad’s mom, Gram, drove them to work each morning and picked them up in the afternoon with my brother and me in the backseat of her 1953 Buick Special coupe (with a nail-head V-8, by the way).
The largest complex we passed was the General Motors car plant at Natural Bridge and Union Avenue. In the windows of the second floor at that corner they would place examples of the cars the plant was producing.
Lost with my mother’s death was just how we were able to get a guided tour of the GM plant in 1966 or 1967. We rode a tram as the driver and narrator gave a description of what we were seeing as we passed by as the second shift produced cars.
We left that building and started towards a smaller, single story building to the west. Before we entered that building, we drove by a long line of brand-new Chevrolet Corvettes. This plant was the only place on earth where Corvettes were built from 1954 through June 1981 before they opened the new assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Since that tour, I have been smitten by the fiberglass creation of General Motors. The REAL reason for our trip to Bowling Green in June 2021was to see its number one attraction: The National Corvette Museum. The museum opened 1994 and is located a short distance from GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant where they still build all Corvettes. Assembly plant tours ceased four years ago, so we could not relive that experience.
The first place you enter at the museum is a grand hall where you see brand-new Corvettes behind simple barriers. These are awaiting their new owners, whose names are proudly displayed. They opted to pick up their new C-8’s in Bowling Green. Check the correct boxes, pay the right money and you can drive your new Corvette on the test track on the other side of the highway from the museum. COOL!
As with any good museum, they have static displays with a lot to read and absorb. One of my favorite displays had three first generation (C-1) Corvettes in a mock-up like an old Mobil service station, the kind I grew up seeing. Some of the cars are owned by the museum, others by General Motors, and still others are on-loan from families and individuals.
They have a nice variety of racing Corvettes as well as some extremely interesting and rare prototypes. These were test “mules” which were fully functioning to see if their production was viable. Included are a pair of rear-engine cars from the 1960’s, the forerunners to the newest generation (C-8) which are mid-engine cars.
As you drive up to the National Corvette Museum, the famous Skydome grabs your attention. But it is what happened UNDER the Skydome on February 12, 2014 which is both amazing and frightening. In the middle of the night, while security cameras were recording it all, a massive sink hole opened and swallowed EIGHT Corvettes over the next hours. You really should look at the video at www.corvettemuseum.org under “Exhibits” to watch the wild scene (YouTube). Just know it is not for the faint of heart Corvette fan.
Some of the eight Corvettes were irreplaceable, one-of-a-kind machines because they marked production milestones. Four of the mangled machines were deemed beyond repair. One, which could have been fixed, was left in the condition it was hoisted out of the hole. ALL eight, including the restored Vettes, sit exactly where they were sitting the night the floor gave-way due to the cave no one knew was there.
When you view the included pictures, note that the mangled cars still have the cave dirt on them. Each of the four destroyed Vettes are exactly where they were before the hole. What I did not get pictures of is the yellow line which they put on the current floor to show you were the hole was and how big the cave was below.
The three Kens had a remarkable time in Kentucky. If you ever get close to Bowling Green, Kentucky, the people are friendly and polite plus there are things worth seeing. The BBQ is pretty good as well.
Next time in Ken’s Korner, we will go back in time in this preacher’s crazy life. Enjoy the day!
