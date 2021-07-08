Greetings, neighbors. Are you enjoying the heat? Well, whether you are or not, the weather is HOT this summer. June was the hottest one we can remember in our short seventeen years in the Central Valley. Crazy hot!
This edition of Ken’s Korner does not involve me standing on the sidewalk at o-dark-thirty in my shorts and a t-shirt. It does involve the first part of another fun adventure for your preacher buddy and several members of my family.
Most years in June, we venture back to St. Louis, Missouri to see our two aging parents, Missouri kids and other friends plus we try to have some fun. These trips usually involve putting around a thousand miles on a rental car (this time 1076 miles to be exact). There were two very special side trips planned which were successful in every way.
We arrived on Monday, June 21 in the late afternoon. After picking up the rental car and making a quick visit to see my mother-in-law at the assisted care facility in which she resides, it was time for dinner with the family and confirmation of the plan for Tuesday, June 22.
My father, brother and I would head to Rolla, Missouri, a sleepy little city of twenty-thousand people on Interstate 44. Our trio would be met by my oldest son who resides in Joplin. Rolla is home to a University of Missouri campus swelling the size of the city by some eight-thousand students during the school year. This campus focuses upon engineering, business, sciences, and mathematics.
Why were the Hasekamps descending upon Rolla? The Great Race was stopping there for lunch that day. My first time experiencing The Great Race (greatrace.com) was in Grass Valley when it came through California in 2019. Just like Rolla this year, The Great Race did lunch in Grass Valley, so I had some idea what to expect. I knew my Dad would LOVE IT!
We arrived in Rolla at the lunch parking area about thirty minutes before the first car rolled in. My Dad brought some camp chairs and we set them in the shade as we were some of the first people there.
Side bar: They had the “Potty Bus” rented for the day. It was a large passenger coach (think Greyhound bus) which had been converted to a mobile bathroom bus. There were some six or seven stalls, each having a marine-type flushable stool in it. It was VERY different, not overly private, but worked just fine. Part of the adventure!
For the next two hours, we would watch the survivors for the rally come into the parking lot in front of us. One-hundred-nine vehicles were scheduled to start the race in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, June 19. They ranged from several 1916 Hudson Speedsters to a 1974 Plymouth “Blues Brothers” tribute rolling wreck. The newest vehicle allowed was from 1974. There were too many different vehicles to mention, so go to greatrace.com for the complete list.
As each entry came into the parking lot, an announcer for The Great Race would give you details about the vehicle, its driver, and navigator. It was a wonderful mix of people from all walks of life as varied as the vehicles they were driving.
The Great Race is a time/distance competitive rally started in the 1980’s. The first races only allowed pre-World War II vehicles. The premise has not changed. Each team is given a very detailed set of directions at the starting line for each stage day. It tells them to “Drive for so-many minutes at this speed and make a left. Then drive for another set time at this speed and turn right.” No street names, no digital aids, no GPS. Most teams use a wall clock with a second-hand as their timer.
The winning team is the one who followed the directions and kept to the time marks the best. This year, a team of teenage sisters in a 1932 Ford Model A hot rod won. This was only their second event driving and navigating. They won Rookies of the Year in the 2019 race. The coolest part of the story is they used to be in car seats in the back seat with mom and dad running the race. Amazing!
There were too many favorite cars for me to mention this year. I am a Corvette lover and there were thirteen ranging from 1955 to a 1972. Mustangs were well represented as were several Cadillacs, Buicks, Model A Fords highly modified and stock, a couple of AMCs, Packards, Pontiacs, a Rambler, a couple Mercurys, and the list goes on. Customs, bone-stock cars and trucks, and this really weird Peterbilt semi-truck thingy which defied explanation.
The Hasekamp clan had an amazing time enjoying vehicles. We are a car family and always have been. There is more to report for this week, but you will have to wait until next week for that report, but it involves another road trip the very next day and Corvettes.
Thanks for reading. More coming in next week if the Irrigator has the space for my ramblings. Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.