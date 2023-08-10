There were close to 400 participants at the Golden Valley Health Centers National Health Center Week, Agricultural Worker Health Day on August 8 at the Patterson Migrant Camp. Golden Valley Health Centers medical team provided health care services such as blood pressure and glucose screenings and information about Medi-Cal renewals. There were fifteen partner resource agencies who were also on hand to share information. Partner agencies included Health Plan of San Joaquin, Second Harvest Food Bank, Stanislaus County Parks and the Health Services Agency as well as the Central Valley Opportunity Center just to name a few. The nonprofit partners who supported the event provided a wide range of resources and information to the Ag worker community. There were a several fun activities for the attendees, such as games, face painting and a performance by ballet Folklorico Los Falcones. County Supervisor Channce Condit attended the event and provided a proclamation on behalf of the County Board of Supervisors.
National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community Health Center staff, board members, and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare services to more than 30 million patients across 14,500 communities annually, in California 1 in 5 Californian’s receive their health care at a Community Health Center like Golden Valley Health Centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.