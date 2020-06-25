Ailene F. Rauscher Smith, passed away after a long battle with emphysema on June 18, 2020.
Ailene was born in Oakland on December 20, 1938 to Fred and Ada Lopes Rauscher. The family moved to Patterson where Ailene attended school from kindergarten through Patterson High School graduation. During Ailene’s life she was a waitress, homemaker, office clerk and a Tupperware Lady.
Ailene was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ada Lopes Rauscher and sister, Claudine Oversen. Ailene leaves behind her husband, Ed; sons, Leonard Johnson, Jr. (Val) and Damon Smith (Laine); daughters, Trina Morton, Robin Gunzenhauser (Steve) and sister, Lorene Rogers. Ailene “Vava” also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Due to current health concerns, a brief graveside service is scheduled at 10:00 am, Friday, June 26th at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
In lieu of flowers a remembrance may be made to TOSCA, P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360 or a favorite charity.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.