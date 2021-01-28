Patterson City Council held their first regular meeting of 2021 on Jan. 19 to determine which council members would interview applicants for the Public Safety, and the Downtown Revitalization Committees.
The deadline to apply for a committee seat was Jan. 14. The City received 17 applications from residents who were interested in serving the community through participation in these committees.
Council members Dominic Farinha and Cynthia Homen will interview applicants for the Downtown Revitalization Committee. Mayor Dennis McCord and council member Shivaugn Alves will interview applicants for the Public Safety Committee.
Both teams are expected to bring their recommendations to the council at the next regular meeting.
Del Puerto Health Care District
Chief Executive Officer of Del Puerto Health Care District, Karin Hennings requested that the council choose one primary council member and one alternate member who will meet with DPHCD quarterly. The recommendation for the alliance was brought to the DPHCD Board of Directors by former council member and DPHCD Director Becky Campo to encourage a closer working relationship between the City and the District. Meeting quarterly will allow better communication about future plans and long-term goals.
Homen chose to be primary and Alves will be the alternate in the event Homen cannot attend any future meetings. Alves also showed interest in being on the Health Care Task Force that Supervisor Channce Condit will continue as the new District 5 representative.
COVID-19
Condit shared his appreciation of the COVID-19 information that was presented by City Manager Ken Irwin and Sheriff Jeff Dirkse.
As Sheriff, Dirkse is also the head of Stanislaus County’s Office of Emergency Services which is responsible for the county’s disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery programs.
He and Irwin both shared with those present that there were plans for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be located in Patterson. Due to the unavailability of vaccines at the time, they were unsure of the date of the clinic or whether it would be an ongoing clinic.
Stanislaus County Public Health operates three other vaccine clinics located in Modesto, Turlock, and Oakdale.
It has since been confirmed through the county that a vaccination clinic will be held at Creekside Middle School on Friday, Jan. 29. There will be 500 vaccines to distribute to those who are identified in phase 1A, and Stanislaus residents who are 65 years of age or older.
Patterson Police Services presentation
Chief Joshua Clayton of Patterson Police Services presented Deputy Jacob Callahan with the “Life Saving Award.” Deputy Callahan responded to a call for a choking infant on Nov. 29, 2020. The two-week old infant, Alexander Garcia began having difficulty breathing after receiving a liquid supplement. The parents, both CPR certified, panicked and called 911.
Upon arriving at the scene Callahan found the infant with his mother in a bedroom. He took the child from his mother, immediately turned him onto his stomach and began performing back blows to clear baby Alexander’s airway. Due to Deputy Callahan’s swift response and decisive actions, Alexander began breathing on his own and did need to be transported to the hospital.
The body-cam footage of the incident was played during the council meeting. Callahan can be seen performing back blows until the baby’s airway is cleared. Callahan explained the procedure to the parents of Alexander and continued to comfort him until paramedics arrived.
New council member
At a special meeting held on Jan. 26 Mayor Dennis McCord and councilmember Homen shared their experience interviewing the three applicants for the open council seat in District B.
Both were pleased to have Jessica Romero apply for the position and applauded her desire to serve the community. Former Mayor of Patterson, Luis Molina, and former council member Al Parham also applied for the position. All three candidates were said to be well-suited for the position and were thanked for their interest.
Alves stated her preference for the appointment was Molina. Hers was the only “nay” vote after Homen motioned to appoint Al Parham to the council. The motion was seconded by councilmember Dominic Farinha, and after a vote of three to one, Al Parham was sworn in as District B’s newest council member.
