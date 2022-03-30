Alfred Joseph Scheuber, of Patterson, passed away Saturday March 19, 2022, at the age of 90.
Alfred began his lifelong career in agriculture and ag-related business by working with his family on their home dairy. After graduating from Patterson High School, he worked for Golden Valley Creamery for over 15 years. He then worked at the Patterson Irrigation District, served on their board of directors and was Board President for several years. He was a director of Federal Land Bank for 8 years. He farmed and ranched for over 70 years in the Patterson area, with his sons for over 30 of those years.
He contributed to the lives of many through his volunteer work at Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift store and as a member of the Patterson Lions Club.
Al will be missed for his love of his family. He enjoyed attending their sporting events over the years. Alfred was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Betty Scheuber. He is survived by his sons, Alan (Susan) and Rick (Susan); daughter, Carol Christopherson (Bob); grandsons, Aaron and Jeremy Christopherson (Allison), Adam Scheuber (Chelsea) and Gary Habel (Sandra); granddaughters, Lesley Owning (John) and Sandra Renberg (Robert); great-grandchildren, Sarah Renberg, Alexa and Chase Scheuber, and brother, Joseph Scheuber.
Recitation of Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 8 at 11:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be at Patterson District Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made to Patterson Lions Club, P.O. Box 452, Patterson, CA 95363 or the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.