Alicia “Alice” Mesa Gonzales, 84 of Stockton passed away on March 5th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Alice was born to parents Manuel Mesa and Senona Garcia Mesa, May 17th, 1938 in Los Angeles, Ca. Alicia was married to Pedro Gonzales and together they had four children. She enjoyed her time gardening, going to bingo, watching family feud, and doing word search puzzles.
Alice is survived by her son, Peter Gonzales of Patterson; daughters, Mary Hernandez of Stockton, Patsy Ramirez of Newman; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Ochoa of Newman, and Connie Anguiano of San Diego. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Gonzales; son, Carlos Gonzales; parents, Manuel Mesa and Senona Garcia Mesa; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00pm, Monday, March 20th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Tuesday, March 21st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
