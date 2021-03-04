Amelia Granillo Minjarez, 79 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, February 23rd at Hospice House of San Joaquin in Stockton.
Ms. Minjarez was born in Brawley and was a life-long resident of Patterson. She was a line worker at Patterson Frozen Foods for 28 years and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
Ms. Minjarez is survived by her daughter, Terry Minjarez Garcia and her son-in-law, Henry A. Garcia of Manteca; sister, Mary Garcia of Patterson; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Minjarez and Miguel Minjarez.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
