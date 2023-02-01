Amy Vizzolini was born March 22, 1970, along with twin brother Rob in Fresno, California. She joined sister Anne and parents Bob and Jane Vizzolini.
The Vizzolini family moved to San Jose when the twins were still infants, but family ties brought them back to the Patterson area in 1973.
Amy attended Northmead Elementary school, Patterson High School, MJC and California Beauty College. The friends she made along the way are still supporting each other and became her besties for life. After Beauty College, Amy entered the world of hair styling and never looked back.
Amy then moved to San Diego to hone her craft. She was creative, innovative and a fantastic colorist. After a year, she moved back to the Modesto area landing at Creations and then on to Salon Salon. She continued to work at Salon Salon for over twenty five years, enjoying life-long friendships with her coworkers who became family to her.
Amy was predeceased by grandmother Marie Vizzolini, and grandparents Saxon and Merle Downs and daughter Olivia.
Amy is survived by parents Jane and Mark Taylor, father Bob Vizzolini, sister Anne Goldsmith (Dan), brother Robert Vizzolini, son Mason Lesko and niece Avery Vizzolini as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services are Pending
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Lopes Orchard De Paul Center, 505 M Street, Patterson, CA.
