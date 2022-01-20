An adventure in moving - August 2004

Welcome back for the rest of the story of An Adventure in Moving 2004. When we left off, we had just found out it was going to take another day to fix the truck due to extra time needed to get parts to Grand Island, Nebraska.
The rental truck company would pay for another night’s stay, more meals, etc. Now what? How about some bowling? There was a wonderful bowling alley with great air conditioning just down the road. We did not charge the rental company for our bowling, but we did eat Red Lobster for dinner that night on them.
Back down to the truck dealer to see about the box truck’s progress. The parts had arrived and the repair would take another two hours. That meant the truck would be ready by 10:00 PM. BUT the front end would need to be aligned due to the news parts and they did not do that type of work. We would need to take the box truck to the truck stop where this fun two-day-detour started on Monday.
My bride and I took the rental truck to the truck stop while the boys played video games at the hotel. We check out of the hotel at 7:00 am, picked the rental box truck up at 7:30 am and finally headed west on I-80.
Instead of having five easy-going days to do a three-plus day drive, we had two days of “hammering on it” as we had to be in Stockton by a certain time to get the keys to our rental house. We made it to Little America, Wyoming which was little more than a very large truck stop. It is not even a real town, but it is like Howard Road exit near Patterson. Lots of business to service travelers, but no one actually lives there.
The Hasekamps were able to rent a hotel room with three beds, one in a private room for the parents. The wallpaper was right out of the 1960’s. It had a white background with a lovely red velvet pattern, giving it a three-dimensional look. Even the bedspreads were from thirty-plus years before. But it was clean and the three beds were welcomed after one of the boys hitting the floor for the two nights in Grand Island.
Thursday morning was cloudy and still very hot. The rental truck was driving great accept for the cruise control. This aging preacher started driving big trucks in 1993 (another story for another time). All my personal vehicles and most of the trucks I had been driving for years had cruise control. The box truck had cruise control, it just did not work most of the time. The good news was it would run flat-out against the governor at 67-MPH. So, when my leg started hurting, I would just hold it to the floor with a stick.
At a fuel stop, my oldest son and I had a chat. By the way, we had CB-radios in each vehicle, so we could converse as needed. The discussion was about how hard to push that day. The longer we went, the shorter the drive to Stockton would be Friday. My then-seventeen-year-old son said he wanted to push hard and get to Reno that evening, which we did.
There was a short stop at the Great Salt Lake, which only my wife had seen before. Otherwise, it was hammer-down for the day, only stopping for fuel, eats, and restroom breaks. That night it was back to only two beds, so one of the boys was on the floor again.
Friday meant coming over Donner Pass on I-80, which I had never done. We had no idea what my son was about to experience as a seventeen-year-old driving our Suburban with the Focus on the car dolly behind it. He listened to me carefully, gearing down the Beast as he came down the mountain, keeping the brakes cool. It was a very proud day and week for his parents.
We stopped in Auburn for fuel. Our son looked at his mom while I pumped the fuel and just said, “I am done, Mom.” There was no discussion as he was used up. Mom drove the last eighty miles to our rental home in Stockton.
For his driving effort that week, the oldest of our three sons was awarded our first “Road Warrior” recognition. All three of our guys would earn it by doing driving feats which would make many weak in the knees. All my sons are “Road Warriors” and amazing, safe drivers.
The now-California Hasekamps arrived in Stockton Friday afternoon. The key to our brand-new (as in no one had ever lived in it) rental property off Highway 99 and Morada Lane was hidden on the property so we could let ourselves in and start unpacking. We all slept in our own beds in our own bedrooms that night among the boxes.
The trip did not go as planned, but it did make for a very interesting adventure as it seems many experiences have in our lives. Hard to believe that was over seventeen years ago. We live in house three in California and have lived here in Patterson nearly fifteen years, the longest we have ever lived in any house.
Thanks for reliving some craziness with me. Enjoy the day!
