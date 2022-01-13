An adventure in moving - August 2004

Happy New Year Patterson neighbors and the others who chose to spend a few minutes reading this column. It is an honor to have your eyes and grey matter in your head going over these words. Really, thanks for reading this.
Growing up, my family was very stable. My parents bought a house ten doors from Dad’s parents. My Dad’s maternal grandmother lived two streets from there. Gram’s family had moved there around 1910 or so. All three generations of us went to the same grade school. Even when my parents bought a house in the suburbs, it was only thirteen miles from our old house and Gram.
My wife enjoyed such a stable life growing up. She lived in the same house until marrying me in her nineteenth year of life. Our first home was less than three miles from my parents and five miles from hers. We owned that lovely house for twelve years before the “Traveling Hasekamps” took flight.
From August 1993 to May of 2007, Susan, myself, our children, and most of our worldly possessions have moved eight times, living in four states, and having all the fun such moves offer. Our wooden furniture is in remarkable shape for such craziness as I have become very good at packing and protecting stuff.
The biggest of the moves occurred when moving from Ohio, through St. Louis, then on to California. The cross-country move was a huge thing for the “black sheep” of the Hasekamp family. Consider my brother owns the house next door to my parents’ home which they have owned in 1972.
We were moving to Stockton, California for the purpose of planting a new church. We had been evaluated by a church planting organization called Stadia. One must be deemed properly out of kilter enough to be a church planter while looking normal to everyone else. I passed!
On Sunday, August 1, 2004, we headed west on Interstate 70 from St. Charles, Missouri with a suburb of Kansas City as our first stop to see my wife’s brother and his wife. It was my job to herd the largest rental truck available along with the largest U-Haul trailer attached to it with most of our household goods enclosed. Our seventeen-year-old son and my wife were charged with piloting our 1996 Suburban (Big Block, 454 cubic inch, three-quarter-ton pulling machine) while towing the 2003 Ford Focus on a car dolly. Both were also filled with stuff, including a mounted deer head we put behind the wheel of the Focus.
The roads of Missouri were rough. The rental truck was beating me up, I thought due to the roads. On Monday, we left after rush hour to head up towards Omaha to catch Interstate 80 which we would follow all the way to California.
In Nebraska, the roads smoothed out considerably, but the rental truck continued to drive horribly. At the exit for Grand Island there was a truck stop with a full service department. With our brand-new cell phones which had no roaming fees (you younger people, asked the older folks about “roaming” fees in the Old Days), we contacted the rental company who authorized we have the truck inspected.
They quickly came back with the news: the kingpins were completely shot and dangerous to drive. NICE! We would need to take the truck to the International Truck dealership in Grand Island for a repair just a few miles to the north. The only other remedy was to unload this truck into another truck. Not an option in our mind. The rental company promised to pay for the repairs, our hotel, meals, and other expenses. WOW!
While walking out to our sons waiting in the Suburban idling in the truck stop parking lot (it was a lovely 105-degrees!), I noticed a trail of red fluid running on the parking lot. Yes, our trusty Beast had sprung a radiator leak. Now what?
We dropped the rental truck at the dealer along with the trailer. I needed a new radiator, but no one could get me one for two to three days. NO BUENO! So, we drive back to the truck repair folks in the now-unloaded Focus to ask them if there was a local shop who did radiator repair.
God was with us! They gave me the number of a guy they used all the time. It was after he closed, so I formulated a plan. I would get up and removed the radiator at 7:00 am in the hotel parking lot (Roadkill style). Then I would be at his establishment when he opened at 8:00 am. That is what I did as I always keep tools where I can get to them on a trip. Yes, this preacher can turn a few wrenches.
When I arrived at this old, nasty, smelly, and dark-inside building, I was taken back in time. My Dad used to take radiators to such a place in Wellston, Missouri where I grew up. Along the wall was dozens of old radiators from tractors and antique cars. I was in the right place for sure.
After a short explanation on our predicament, the man promised me he could rebuild my radiator after cleaning it. Would having it done by 11:00 am be good for me? Well, YEAH! Three hours later, I was installing the like-new radiator in the Beast. The cost? He wanted $80.00, but I gave him $90.00 and told him to have lunch on me. I could not thank him enough.
We then had to check out of our room at the hotel by noon, BUT there was a new problem. Remember, we are Grand Island, Nebraska – read “in the middle of nowheresville” – meaning getting parts was going to take a bit longer than expected. The truck bringing the parts was supposed to arrive early that evening.
That meant another night enjoying Grand Island. BUT I am out of room for this Ken’s Korner, so watch for Part Two of An Adventure in Moving. Enjoy the day!
•This is part one of a two-part series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.