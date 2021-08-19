An update from Fire Chief Jeff Gregory

West Stanislaus Fire responded in Brush 57 to the CALDOR fire on the morning of August 18.
The engine is staffed by volunteer firefighters Tony Anderson, Eunice Garcia, and Diego Flores from the Newman station, and Richard Gerety from the Westley station. They are staging at the El Dorado County fairgrounds for an assignment.
The City of Patterson OES engine 318 has been deployed to the Dixie fire with firefighter Captains Marty Greunke and Nick Jamieson, Engineer Casey Zenger and Firefighter/Medic Shane Eddington.
August 17 saw a dramatic increase in fire activity and the crew was requested to respond to the Janesville/Susanville area to assist ground crews and air attack with structure protection.
After three days on the front line, they are scheduled a “day off” at the basecamp pending fire activity.
Both of these fires have grown quite significantly recently. We have limited communication with the crews due to non-operative cell towers, the absence of electricity, and the difficult terrain they are working.
We are confident these firefighters will stay safe, and go above and beyond to help get these fires controlled.
