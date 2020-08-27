Editor,
My niece Shawun Ruth Anderson is a phenomenal woman Shawun is driven by her thoughts and works hard on making them come to reality. Shawun is passionate about her work a person that will not give up until she's pleased with her work. Shawun is honest,dependable,sincere and a straight to the point person. She's also a caring, loving, and understanding person. I am very proud of the phenomenal woman she has become. When Shawun Ruth Anderson is elected as your council person she will work hard to get job done for you.
Thank you,
Cynthia Jenkins
Smyrna, Delaware resident
