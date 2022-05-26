Andres Anselmo Garcia, 33 of Patterson passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 18th, surrounded by loving family members and friends.
Mr. Garcia was born in Santa Rosa and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. Andres loved to work on cars, go to the beach, and put a smile on your face any chance he could get. He will be greatly missed by the numerous lives he impacted throughout his time spent here with us.
Mr. Garcia is survived by his son, Vicente Vargas Garcia of Patterson; daughter, Aaliyah Vargas Garcia of Patterson; mother, Magdalena Garcia of Patterson; sisters, Marisela Garcia of Patterson, Connie Garcia of Turlock, Adriana Garcia of Patterson and grandmother, Conception Ruiz of Patterson. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Moises L. Ruiz.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 26th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, May 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment will be private.
Services conducted by Hillview Chapel, Patterson.
