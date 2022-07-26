Born on 10/01/28 in Los Guajes, Mexico. Died on 6/4/22 at home. Angel was the son of Antonio and Cesilia (Esparza) Lomeli. He was a long-time resident of Patterson; CA. Angel was a farm worker over 50 years.
Angel is survived by his wife Angelina (Gusman) Lomeli and they were married 71 years. Two daughters Margie (Lomeli) Braun her spouse Eddie Braun of Carmichael. Cesilia Lomeli her spouse Joseph Perez of Cambria. Son Albert Lomeli his spouse Tanya of Fresno. Granddaughters Jordan and Angelina Perez. Also 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be at Patterson Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson Wednesday, June 15th from 3:00 pm till 6:00 pm, rosary will follow. Funeral services will be at Patterson Sacred Heart Catholic Church Thursday, June 16th at 10:00 am. Graveside services immediately after at Patterson District Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to wear white, please no black attire.
