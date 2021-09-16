Angela Segoviano Betancourt, age 75, of Patterson, California passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Angela was born August 2, 1946 in Villa de la Paz, San Luis Potosí, Mexico to Anselma (Herrera) Segoviano and Pablo Martinez Segoviano.
Angela is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ismael Betancourt Macias of Patterson; her daughters Margarita Betancourt of Ceres and Angelica Betancourt of Patterson; her sons Ismael Betancourt, Jr. (Magdalena) of Ceres, Jose Ramon Betancourt of Modesto, Paul Anthony Betancourt (Valerie) of Gustine, Michael Anthony Betancourt (Lisa) of Patterson; her mother Anselma (Herrera) Segoviano of Patterson; her brothers Robert Segoviano of Modesto, Everette Segoviano (Sandy) of Patterson, Tony Segoviano (Tila) of Modesto and Johnny Segoviano of Oakdale; her sisters Maria Rodriguez (Rigoberto) of Patterson, Paula Castro of Oakdale and Guadalupe Santana of Modesto; her grandchildren Tatiana Betancourt, Michael Betancourt, Jr., Janessa Betancourt, Isabella Betancourt, Viviana Betancourt, Esai Betancourt Tapia, Christopher Betancourt Tapia, Cristian Betancourt Tapia, Yesenia Betancourt, Adrian Betancourt, Ashleigh Betancourt, Joey Betancourt and Alex Betancourt. Angela also leave behind 6 great grandchildren.
Angela was preceded in death by her father Pablo Martinez Segoviano; her brother Jose Francisco Segoviano and a grandson Diego Betancourt.
A visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363 followed by a rosary service at 4:00 pm.
A mass of Christian burial will occur Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363, followed by the committal service at Patterson District Cemetery, 10800 State Hwy 33, Patterson, CA 95363.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitehurstnortondiasfunerals.com for the Betancourt family.
