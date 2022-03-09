Angela “Angie” Zamarripa Alvarado, 82 of Patterson, passed away Sunday, March 6th at Kaiser Hospital in Modesto.
Mrs. Alvarado was born in Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 55 years. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Apostolic Movement Church in Grayson.
She is survived by her husband, Mariano Alvarado of Grayson; son, Johnny Alvarado of Texas; daughter, Angela Alvarado-Navarro of Modesto; two brothers of Nebraska and one brother of Arizona; four sisters of Nebraska; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mariano Alvarado and Jessie Alvarado.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by an Evening Service at 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 17th at Apostolic Movement Church in Grayson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 18th at Apostolic Movement Church in Grayson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.