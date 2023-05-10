Angelina Gusman Lomeli born on January 11, 1937 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Angelina died peacefully at home on April 23, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She was a long-time resident of Patterson, California. Angelina was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She worked at the Westley Migrant Daycare for 27 years. Her hobbies included cross stitching, needle point, reading, shopping, and enjoying her many, many, house plants. She also loved going to the coast.
Angelina was preceded in death by her loving husband, Angel whom she was married to for 71 years before his passing 10 months ago. She is survived by two daughters, Margie (Lomeli) Braun, her spouse, Eddie of Carmichael and Cesilia Lomeli, her spouse Joseph of Cambria; son, Albert Lomeli, his spouse Tanya of Fresno; granddaughters, Jordan and Angelina Perez; grandsons Benjamin (Andrea), Daniel (Elizabeth), Nickolas (Layla), and Jon (Emily); great-grandchildren, Cole, Elliana, Macie, Aria, Leona (Lele) and Benicio; three sisters, Catherina Suarez, Virgina Gusman, and Liz Morales; three brothers, Joe Gusman, Paul Gusman, and Lupe Gusman.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 18th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 19th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to wear Angelina’s favorite color blue.
