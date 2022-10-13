Angelo “LO” has gone home to our Lord God, as his journey on earth was done. He is survived by parents Adam Santana Jr and Veronica Moreno. His brothers Adam III and Alex Santana of Patterson. Sister Jazmyne Duarte of Ceres. Nana Evelyn Romo of Patterson. Grandfather Adam Santana Sr. Uncles and Aunts, Jozy Moreno of Patterson. Robert & Lisa Esquivel, God-Mother Vanessa Esquivel, Javier Tovar of Turlock. Fernando Navarro & Nancy Moreno of Newman. Pedro & Becky Moreno of Post Falls Idaho. Jesus, Antonio & Amber Moreno of Arizona, John & Kim Moreno of Topeka Kansas. Iris Santana and Angel Luna of Modesto. Girlfriend Suzanne Crockett of Patterson. Many beloved cousins and second cousins and friends. Proceeded in Death by his Grandfather Rosendo L Moreno, uncles Rosendo Jr and Ricardo Moreno, Aunt Rosemary Moreno Martinez. Grandmother Rosario Olvera.
Angelo known to his family and friends as “LO” a nickname given to him by his Tio Robert as a child. Angelo was not a gang member that was so far from the type of person that he was, he LOVED his family and friends. Angelo was raised by his Nana and Tia Jozy, along with his brothers. Angelo was about being there for his Nana, working two jobs to help give her what she wanted. Taking care of his older brothers and making sure he spent time with his little sister. He played popwarner football, favorite comic character was “Batman”, he enjoyed playing basketball at the local park with his cousin Isaiah, and friends. Angelo excelled in math that he would tutor his cousin Maci. He was a Raiders and Lakers fan from birth, going to his rst Raiders game as a child. He was about paying it forward by helping others. He would walk the younger kids at the park home to make sure they were safe. He was the type of person who would give you his last dollar, if you asked him for it. He was about being there for his friends and family, encouraging them to do well telling them to Stay Focused, to work hard because “what you want or need will not be handed to you” to never give up follow their dreams.
On behalf of Angelo’s brothers, sister, his Nana, Tia Jozy and family. We would like to thank his friends, their parents, teachers, co-workers and neighbors for all your love and support. Thank you for sharing your stories about Angelo, he impacted so many people in his short time here. It’s comforting to know that the horrible way in which is journey ended on this earth was not how he lived. Please continue to share, continue to stay focused, work hard and never give up. You might hear “LO” smiling and whisper “ that’s what’s up” .
Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson, Thursday Oct 20,viewing from 5pm to 6pm; rosary starts at 6pm Friday,Oct 21, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Mass starts 10 am. Patterson Cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.