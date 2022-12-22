“And she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.
And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them. “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David, a savior has been born to you. He is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger.” Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” Luke 2:7-14
Merry Christmas to you and to your loved ones!
What a glorious day it was when Jesus Christ was born. But it was not easy for Mary and Joseph. There was no guest room available for them, and they found most likely a cave that had a manger to feed animals as a safe place for the baby to be born. This was not easy, but it was still glorious.
Jesus, the King of kings, the Lord of lords, was born under difficult conditions to identify Himself with all of us no matter what we are facing. God shows up in the midst of challenging circumstances and is able to connect heaven with earth.
What a humble and meek King we serve. He could have been born in a palace, with all the comfort of the world at his disposal, but He chose not to.
The writer of Hebrews says, “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who in every respect has been tested as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore approach the throne of grace with boldness, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” Heb. 4:15-16
By identifying with our humanity, He gave us all full access to Him. Shepherds were considered to be the lowest members of society. They could not access a palace, but they could access the manger. Jesus is saying to all of us, poor or rich, ‘Come to me. I understand your circumstances. I understand your suffering. I have been there. With me all things are possible, and I came to give you hope for today and eternal life!’
Jesus is available to all people, especially to those who recognize their desperate need of Him. No matter what you are going through in life, He cares, and He wants to give you hope and purpose. He loves you and He is inviting you to form a personal relationship with Him.
A company of heavenly hosts appeared with the angel announcing peace on earth to those on whom God’s favor rests. Jesus Christ is the one who can bring heaven into the neediest places of our hearts. Receive Him as your savior and serve Him with fear and trembling as your king. Your life will be filled with light, and it will never be the same!
- By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
