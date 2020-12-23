A long-time resident of Monterey Park, and recently of Patterson, California. Annie Regalado, age 93, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Patterson Care Home. She was born to the late Eugenia Hernandez and Ventura Hernandez on July 25, 1927.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George Regalado. She will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Raymond (Yolanda), and Arnold (Teri); four grandchildren, Stephanie, Joseph, Emily and Isabella; and a sister, Magdelena Gomez.
Annie was a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. Many loved and adored her, and she will be greatly missed. She was kind, generous, independent, funny and strong-willed. She loved spending time with her sons, going on long walks, traveling with her husband, and more recently watching reruns of Bewitched and The Flying Nun. Annie will be remembered as a strong and kind individual, but most importantly for being a wonderful Mother and Grandmother.
Funeral arrangements to be handled by Hillview Funeral Chapel of Patterson and Risher Funeral Home in Montebello California. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Montebello, California.
