It’s that time of the year again for Patterson community members to make their way over to Vernalis for Rising Sun Farm & Garden’s annual Fall Plant Sale.
“This is one of our main events put on by the students at Rising Sun School and the students in the Del Puerto High School Plant Management class,” said Operations Coordinator at Rising Sun, Amy Thorpe.
Students from Rising Sun and Del Puerto team up at Rising Sun’s greenhouse to produce thousands of plants for both fall and spring plant sales.
“The students have been preparing for the sale since school started this year in August,” said Thorpe. “They have been busy filling thousands of pots with soil, planting seeds, transplanting, watering, and labeling the plants.”
According to Thorpe, students learn plant growing techniques and fundamentals such as growing plants from seed to harvest and how to propagate plants by making cuttings.
“We have raised bed gardens and they harvest the produce from the plants that they grew…An important skill they also learn is customer service during the actual sales. A big part of our school program is teaching life skills to help the students find jobs once they leave the program.”
Community members can expect to find a variety of fall vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, succulents, house plants and more.
“We are really excited to offer three colors of cauliflower, white, orange, and purple.”
At only $3 for a six-pack of vegetables or flowers, residents can not only get the best ‘bang for the buck’ but also know that their money is going right back into programs for Rising Sun.
“The money raised goes directly back into the program to pay for field trips and activities for the students. Leftover plants from the sale are donated to the local school sites across the district for their school garden programs. Supporting [our plant sale] supports our plants grown with the love of our students, furthermore, it supports gardening programs in our district.”
The Fall Plant Sale at Rising Sun Farm & Garden runs Wednesday, October 26 to Saturday, October 29 from 9 AM-12PM at 2243 Welty Road in Vernalis. For more information contact Amy Thorpe at athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us.
