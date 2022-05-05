PI Staff
Patterson firefighters will be standing at the intersection of Sperry and Ward Avenues, boots in hand, to collect donations on Saturday, May 7. This marks the seventh year that PFD has participated in the fundraiser that supports the Firefighter Burn Institute.
After a tragic plane crash that killed 22 people, including Sacramento firefighter Gene LaVine and eight of his family members, and injured many others, the FFBI was established by Sacramento Fire Captain Cliff Haskell and the Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522 in 1973.
The purpose of the organization was to establish a local burn treatment facility; to provide recovery programs for burn survivors; provide fire and burn prevention through public education; fund education for burn team professionals, firefighters, and burn survivors; and support burn treatment and rehabilitation research.
The University of California Davis Medical Center, Regional Burn Center opened in January of 1974 and 48 years later is now known as the Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center due to the continued support of the FFBI.
Through the “Fill the Boot” and other fundraising efforts, FFBI was able to pledge two-million-dollars to expand the burn center.
The expanded facility is 13,000 square-feet and the number of private ICU beds was increased from eight to 12. Overhead infrared heating panels and thermostats in each room ensuring well-regulated room and body temperature during recovery while the advanced ventilation system maintains the sterile environment and helps prevent airborne infections.
Several treatment and consultation rooms, as well as a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy room offer burn survivors the most technologically advanced treatment options that promote recovery.
Community donations also fund youth camps for juvenile burn survivors. These camps provide an opportunity for children to continue their emotional and physical recovery amongst their peers in a safe and positive environment.
