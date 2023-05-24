Anthony Dwayne Durham, 39 who was born in Santa Clara, Ca on February 21st, 1984 passed away on the morning of May 15th, 2023 in San Francisco from complications of lung cancer.
Anthony, “Tony” was a 2002 Patterson High School Graduate and grew up in Milpitas, Ca and Patterson, Ca. Tony was a hard worker, someone you could rely on and always willing to lend a hand. He loved music – all kinds of music and loved to dance. He was a 49er fan, and loved to garden, grill and made anexcellent Michelada. He was a devoted husband, loved being the oldest brother and being an uncle to his nieces. He was a family man who found his strength in God and he was the strongest person we knew. He fought a tough battle for as long as he could.
Anthony leaves behand his wife, Melina Durham; parents, Kenneth and Dorlene Durham; siblings, Derek, Kevin (Krystal) and Carly Durham; mother and father-in-law, Rey and Sandra Morales; sister-in-law, Lisette (Christian) and Katiyah Morales; three nieces, LeAnna, Carina, and Daisy. As well as his maternal grandmother, Mary Weatherby; aunts, uncles and so many cousins that will miss him dearly.
Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dwayne Weatherby, Carol Keeton, and Charles Durham; aunt, Beverly Jensen; cousin, Tommie Stewart and our beloved Gracie.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00, Thursday, May 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
