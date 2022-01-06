Anthony F. Nunes, 58 of Crows Landing passed away Friday, December 31st at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Nunes was born in Patterson and was a lifelong resident of Crows Landing. He was a farmer for many years and a member of the Crows Landing Lions Club. Anthony was a Orestimba High School class of 81 graduate where he played basketball. He was a San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan.
Mr. Nunes is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Nunes of Crows Landing; brothers, Mark (Karen) Nunes of Copperopolis and Tom (Eleanor) Nunes of Crows Landing; six nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Joyce Nunes.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 9:45 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Friday, January 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
