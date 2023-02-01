We are sad to announce the passing of Antonia Bermudez of Patterson. She passed away at the age of 64 on January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.
Toni was born in Fremont, CA and raised in Hayward. She lived in Patterson since 1989. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She had a large family, and was loved by many.
Toni was preceded in death by her husband Leonardo Bermudez, mother Lupe Melena, brothers Nicolas Camacho Jr. and Albert Camacho, and nephew Victor Munoz Jr. She is survived by her father Nicolas Camacho, her four children Valerie Vega, Victoria Velasquez, Leonard Bermudez, and Angelo Bermudez. She is also survived by her twelve sisters and brothers Angela, Christina C., Christina V., Erlindo, Jorge, Jose, Lupe, Martha, Pablo, Steven, Sylvia, and Veronica; twelve grandchildren Isabella, Alexis, Makani, Lily, Xavier, Gabriel, Roslyn, Zoe, Milo, Nova, Maximus, and Alfredo; two aunts, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 2nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. An interment will follow at 1:00 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.