Antonio Perez, 51 of Patterson, passed away Thursday, August 12th at his residence.
Mr. Perez was born in Modesto and was a lifelong resident of Patterson.
Mr. Perez is survived by his mother, Juana Perez of Patterson; brothers, Juan Perez, Simon Perez and Alberto Perez of Patterson; Sisters, Petra Martin, Carolina Jara, Adelita Perez, and Aide Gonzalez all of Patterson.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, August 24th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
