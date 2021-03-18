Apricot Fiesta is CANCELED for the second year in a row

Due to the continuous concerns surrounding the pandemic, it is with great sadness that the 2021 Apricot Fiesta has been cancelled. The Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors reached out to the City of Patterson and was told that the City is following the California State COVID Guidelines for events. According to these State Guidelines, all festivals within our county are still deemed “CLOSED”.
We are truly saddened by this outcome, but our organization has always and will always continue to put the safety of our community first. Please mark your calendars now for our 50th Annual Apricot Fiesta, Friday June 3rd, 2022 - Sunday June 5th, 2022. The success of the Apricot Fiesta is dependent on its volunteers and community support. If you are interested in making a donation, please Venmo @apricotfiesta or contact the Fiesta Office @ (209) 892-3118. We look forward to seeing you all there in 2022! Please take care of your families and remember to spread kindness during this difficult time.
Kristen Valentine
Apricot Fiesta President
