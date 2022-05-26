Apricot Fiesta Kid’s Zone

The Apricot Fiesta is an event for the whole family. Kid-centric fun and events are always part of the program, and this year is no exception with a Kid’s Zone full of rides and activities and a youth talent show.
Jessica Essex of the Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors is responsible for putting together the Kid’s Zone. She works with vendors to bring small amusement park rides and games into North Park, such as a ferris wheel, giant slide, bungee jumping contraption, and horse rides. After the parade on June 4, N 3rd Street will also be blocked off and filled with more rides.
Additionally, a youth talent show will aim to bring together the town’s dance studios—Spotlight Dance Company, Eight Count Dance Company, and Trinity Dance Center, as well as any other groups that join—for a preview of their recitals. Apricot Fiesta Board President, Kristen Valentine said that historically it’s been primarily dance groups that enter but all talented kids can register and participate in the event.
The talent show will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and it’s tentatively planned to be held in the Tri Counties Bank parking lot; the final location will be officially announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.