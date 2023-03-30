Though the Apricot Fiesta is still two months away, preparations and submissions for many events are underway. One such case is the prose and poetry writing competition. Open to any age, this contest aims to showcase the creative side of the children of Patterson.
Submissions of poetry and prose work on any topic are allowed, but must be no more than 500 words. Organizers also encourage illustrations to accompany stories and poems. Entrants 10 and under may submit a handwritten manuscript, but 11 and over are required to send a typed document.
The judges include writers of diverse backgrounds, from school teachers to community members to state grant writers. The members change every year, and Fiesta organizers always strive to have a mixed panel. Their varying training allows each to approach the stories from different views. They will read every submission and select some to be included in a printed booklet. They’ll also award the best writers with ribbons and recognition.
All entries must be delivered or mailed to the Apricot Fiesta office at 26 S. 3rd Street, Suite G, in Patterson—or emailed to juanzettehunter@hotmail.com—by Friday, April 7. The entries should include the writer’s name, age, and school.
