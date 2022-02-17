Apricot Valley Elementary School teacher, Kristal Grimes coordinated a schoolwide donation collection in celebration of 100 days of school.
100 days of school is celebrated by schools across the nation to recognize the milestones and achievements that students have made as the school year reaches past the halfway point.
Grimes and her colleagues decided to use the celebration as an opportunity to give back to the community and those in need. Together, with the help of students and teachers from Apricot Valley, Grimes was able to pull together over 3,000 donation items for HOST House, Naomi’s House and the Patterson Family Resource Center.
“We thought that it would be kind of fun if we made something more memorable for the one-hundredth day,” said Grimes, who reached out to the Center for Human Services Family Resource Center for a list of items needed for local community services organizations.
A common activity that schools do to celebrate the 100 Days of School is to have students bring in 100 items such as pennies and other items from their homes. Grimes used this activity to her advantage by dividing the items between grade levels with the goal of each providing 100. The end result was more than anticipated.
“First graders brought toothbrushes and they had the most items, they collected 1,284 toothbrushes between 5 classes,” said Grimes. “Kindergarten had band-aids, second grade had tissues, third grade was hand sanitizer, fourth grade was bars of soap, fifth grade shampoo and sixth grade deodorant.”
In total, Grimes and her colleagues collected 3,267 items for community organizations.
“I appreciate the community support because they were the ones that brought the items, we just organized everything, but they really stood up to bring these items and that was something that we were really proud of. I know that the places we donate to are extremely appreciative of everything that we were able to do.”
