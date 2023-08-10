With the summer sun bearing down on Patterson residents, many have taken to the pool at the Aquatics Center for relief. But there’s more than just recreational swimming—numerous classes and activities are available for all ages.
This year has had the most programs and highest attendance since the COVID-19 shutdowns. With swimming lessons, Lap Swim, Jr. Guard Camp, water aerobics, and even a movie screening, the pool has been buzzing with activity. The Pirates Swim Team has also seen increased engagement. According to Gabel Ortaz, this year’s coach, it’s up to around 80 participants from 60 last summer.
Many swimmers came back from previous years to compete again. “They seem to enjoy it,” he said. “[The response] seems to be positive, especially on a hot day.” One boy, Brandon Greunke, visits the pool every week, playing water polo and taking swimming lessons. He said he enjoys being able to escape the heat and swim.
Summer activities are winding down, but the fall calendar is already kicking off. Recreation swimming is continuing until August 26. Lap swim, senior water aerobics, and swim lessons are also carrying into the next season, running from August 12 until September 16. Additionally, a water safety workshop entirely in Spanish will be held on September 23.
For more information and registration forms, visit secure.rec1.com/CA/patterson-ca-parks-recreation/catalog. You can also find a fall activity guide at ci.patterson.ca.us/218/Recreation-Community-Services or by visiting the Recreation and Community Services office at 1033 W. Las Palmas Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.