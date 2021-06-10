Armed carjacking ends in homicide

A carjacking that occurred in Westley on June 6 has resulted in the death of a Tracy, CA resident.
Investigators report that Elizabeth Mann, 60, was visiting a family member when the suspect attempted to steal her car. In the process of the attempted theft Mann was shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
A description of a female suspect was provided by witnesses of the shooting. The suspect, later identified as Tierra Davis, 18, initially fled on foot when deputies located her. Davis ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody. A semi-automatic firearm was located near her when she was arrested for the murder and carjacking.
Upon arrest, Davis was found to be a reported missing person from Stockton on June 5.
The news releases from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office states, “A single vehicle accident on Interstate 5 occurred around the time and near where Mann was shot. It was determined by investigators the vehicle was related to an armed carjacking that occurred in the city of Stockton within an hour prior to this incident, which Davis has also been charged with. There is reason to believe Davis was in the vehicle involved in the accident. The Sheriff’s Office, with the Stockton Police Department, is investigating both incidents that occurred.”
If you or someone you know has information about this case, contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.
