“Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” Vince Lombardi
The competition will be fierce at the 51st Annual Apricot Festival Armwrestling Championship. This Ultimate Armwrestling League event is one of the longest nationally sanctioned contests of its kind. Many of the game’s top athletes are expected to make an appearance. Fiesta Board President Kristin Valentine says it’s not just for well-seasoned “pullers,” everyone is invited to sign up.
“Last year we had a record breaker with over 165 armwrestlers,” said Valentine. “We’re still riding that wave. Also, we’re expecting another amazing event on Saturday which is the Kenny Hughes Memorial Overall Championship.”
Hughes was a Modesto native who claimed multiple Fiesta Championship titles.
“Kenny passed away 2 years ago, and Patterson was one of his favorite events,” said Valentine. “He would go all the way and take first place. We want to recognize that accomplishment.”
Men and women over the age of 18 are eligible. The men’s competition is broken into weight brackets. Weigh-ins begin Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. and end at noon. Competition starts at 12:30p.m.
With thousands of dollars in prize money, as well as custom awards at stake, the Armwrestling Championship is sure to be a highlight of 2023 Fiesta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.