Postsecondary education remains a priority for Patterson Joint Unified School District and Patterson High is reaping the benefits. Recently, students were given the opportunity to visit Modesto Junior College (MJC) and also view on-campus demonstrations from the Universal Technical Institute (UTI).
Universal Technical Institute
Students, staff and even residents nearby may have heard engine revving Monday afternoon from UTI’s sports bike and Toyota Supra where students gathered around excitedly to watch and ask questions.
“So today what we’re doing is we’re coming in from UTI up in Sacramento and we are doing some STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), demonstrations for the students,” said Local Admissions Marketing Manager for UTI Kira Daczko. “We’re breaking down how science, technology, engineering and math apply and what we do in our training programs.”
Daczko, who was sporting a professional auto racing and technician jacket from UTI, was surrounded by a large group of PHS students outside of the auto-mechanics shop.
“We brought our motorcycle, a Toyota Supra, we have an engine cutaway and we have a nitrous-oxide board and really the whole purpose of [these demonstrations] is to talk about some engineering concepts like how vehicles were intended to operate to begin with. We aren’t engineers, but we need to understand how [vehicles] were intended to operate for our customers because if we are going to be technicians and fix them, then we need to be able to get them back to those manufacturers' standards.”
The demonstrations ranged from weight distribution techniques on the rear wheel of a motorcycle and how to overcome them, to the power production of an engine.
“That internal combustion process is really broken down by using air, fuel and spark and gasoline engines,” said Daczko. “We talk about what we do with those little air molecules like how we produce that energy and that power and then go into [what we do] if we want to increase that power production. We need to increase those three things.”
The electronics of a vehicle were also explored through computers with demonstrations on how to go about tuning and changing the timing of a vehicle to increase the fuel and air delivery. A nitrous-oxide board was also used during the demonstration.
“Our cars are controlled by electronics these days so you have to use computers to be able to diagnose or tune any of them. Obviously with nitrous, you can see all the wires and everything on the nitrous board [which is used] to show an actual nitrous circuit and how you would install that in your vehicles using electronics. We also talk about what nitrous is. It’s not actually a gas, it’s liquid nitrogen and oxygen inside the tank but it’s a little different because it’s in a liquid form. So we talk about the boiling temperature and what happens when it goes into our engines and how it's boiling and changing into a gas and that kind of stuff.”
MJC
PHS students hit the road last Friday to get a taste of what MJC has to offer. College and Career Counselor at PHS, Tenisha Thomas and Director of Career Navigation and Workforce Preparation for PHS, Kym Brinkman accompanied the students as they toured the West Campus facility.
“The trip to MJC was an opportunity for students to explore the different career pathways offered at MJC,” said Thomas.
Some of the pathways explored were: health, computer science & technology, manufacturing and agriculture.
Students were treated to lectures by a variety of career professionals and instructors while getting a taste of hands-on training at MJC’s Medical Assisting program, Computer Science, and experiencing the William R. Luebke Planetarium and Great Valley Museum.
