On Christmas day The Chamber of Commerce and The Gathering Covenant Church joined forces to serve ham dinners to 60 local families and individuals in need.
Members of the Patterson - Westley Chamber of Commerce donated the food, utensils, and to-go containers so that all community members receieving a meal could safely maintain social distancing guidlines.
The Gathering Covenant Church gathered together supplies that those who are unhoused may find useful. Backpacks containing tarps, handwarmers, and other items were given to those who received meals.
Joy to the World
Winners of the Patterson - Westley Chamber of Commerce “Joy to the World” holiday decoration contest were announced on Dec. 17.
Santa’s Choice
School: Sacred Heart Catholic School Business: Bertha Medina
Residential: 829 Kirkwall Way, 509 Tarland Lane, 513 Tarland Lane, 514 Tarland Lane, 518 Tarland Lane
City’s Choice:
Business: Trinity Dance Center
Residential: 1367 Cliff Swallow Drive
People’s Choice:
Business: Bertha Medina
Residential: 380 Arambel Drive
Chamber’s Choice:
Business: Realty World
Residential: 225 Cherry Blossom Lane, 260 Cherry Blossom Lane
