The downtown area gets quite busy on weekday evenings, and on Tuesday night the increased traffic was a blessing in disguise.
Patterson resident, Refina, said she was taking her son to the gym when she saw heavy smoke coming from the Patterson Historical Museum. She grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed to the downtown circle.
Refina was able to quickly extinguish the fire that threatened the building that houses Patterson’s history before it caused structural damage.
Another resident, who gave his name as Alonso, was on scene too. He was able to pull the park bench that was involved in the fire off the porch, further ensuring that the flames wouldn’t severely damage the building.
It is unclear if the fire was started on or below the park bench, but it was visibly damaged, and a portion of the concrete leg was left smoldering on the porch.
The fire was intentional.
When deputies arrived on scene they found Lina Rosette, a 57-year-old Gustine resident, still holding a lighter in her hand.
Rosette, a homeless person who currently lives in Patterson, admitted that she had started a warming fire on the porch of the museum.
After giving deputies a false name, she was booked on charges for arson and false impersonation. It was also determined that she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Newman for a previous methamphetamine possession. Rosette’s bail was set at $215,000.
The building has some obvious signs of smoke damage on the exterior west-facing wall but there was no extension to the building.
