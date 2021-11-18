Arrests made in death of 17-year-old Jose Mendoza

Patterson Police have arrested two suspects in the death of Jose Mendoza who was fatally assaulted on October 8, 2021.
After a month-long multi-agency investigation the suspects were identified and located in Patterson.
Osama Mujahid, 20, and a juvenile who’s identity has not been released were arrested on November 12.
Chief Joshua Clayton posted a statement on the Patterson Police Services Facebook page that read, “This has been a tough time for the family of the victim as we were not able to give them a lot of information regarding the investigation. Many times, due to varying circumstances, we cannot let information out as it will harm the outcome of the case. We hope today's arrests can bring a small degree of comfort to the victims family.
